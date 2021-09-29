Tibet, 40 hours to see - Chapter Five: All the Nation’s Ethnic Groups United in One Family

Harmony leads to success; solidarity makes for strength.

In the past seven decades, Tibet has emerged from poverty and backwardness and embraced rapid development and openness, experiencing a tremendous transformation. Traveling along this new “road to heaven”, one not only sees breathtaking sceneries ranging from clear water, azure skies to flocks of sheep and cattle, but also fresh momentum gained from the emergence of high-tech industries and cultural innovations.

In today’s Tibet, ethnic unity is flourishing like blossoming flowers. All the ethnic groups are closely united together like the seeds of a pomegranate, formed into a whole like Tibetan staple Zanba. United as one, they strive together to open up a new chapter in the plateau region’s lasting peace and stability and path towards high-quality development.

Let’s hop on the train to Lhasa to witness a Tibet that is progressing with each passing day.

