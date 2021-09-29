Ecological project turns desert into oasis in Xinjiang's Makit

Ecns.cn) 09:01, September 29, 2021

A forest belt for wind sheltering and sand fixation is seen on the edge of Takla Makan Desert, Makit County in Kashgar Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2021. (China News Service/Fu Tian)

Makit County launched a project to construct a green ecological barrier area against the wind-sand damage in 2012. So far, 27,333 of a total of 666,667 hectares of manmade forests have been planted, turning part of desert into oasis.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)