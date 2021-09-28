We Are China

'Window of Xinjiang' showcases local traditions

(People's Daily App) 16:42, September 28, 2021

The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, Xinjiang, is dubbed the "window of Xinjiang."

It is the world's largest bazaar.

It offers local cuisines and crafts that showcase Xinjiang ethnic cultures and history.

Tourists can enjoy specialties like baked Nang and raisin and the art like Dutar playing and Tambourine painting.

(Produced by Yang Fan, Liu Yuanyuan, Ma Wei, and Meng Yue)

