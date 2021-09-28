Critically endangered Glossy ibises appear in Xinjiang, NW China

People's Daily Online) 16:03, September 28, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

A total of 32 Glossy ibises, which are under first-class national protection in China, recently arrived at the Nalati National Wetland Park in Xinyuan county of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, transforming the park into an ideal site for bird lovers to take photos.

At the park, a flock of Glossy ibises were found wading in the shallow water at a leisurely pace while occasionally lowering their long and curved bills into the water to forage, full of vigor and vitality.

The Glossy ibis, which is hailed as the "panda of the bird kingdom", is relatively large in size. As a close relative of the rare crested ibis, the Glossy ibis has been designated as a critically endangered bird in China.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)