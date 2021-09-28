Xinjiang's fashion through the eyes of a Kazakh sales manager

Kunduz is a Kazakh woman who lives and works in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Working as sales manager at a local department store, she feels proud to help bring beauty and happiness to people.

In her eyes, the city is a hub for international famous brands and fashion trends. "For many people who have never been to Xinjiang, they may think that we only have grasslands and snowy mountains. In fact, Urumqi is as prosperous as metropolises like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou," said Kunduz.

As a mother of two daughters, Kunduz hopes to create a better living environment for her children. "My oldest daughter has always had a dream – that is, to be a designer when she grows up and to design the most beautiful clothes for my mother and me. It makes me feel warm," she said.

