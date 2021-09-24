Languages

Archive

Friday, September 24, 2021

Home>>

In pics: ancient city of Gordion in Ankara

(Xinhua) 09:00, September 24, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2021 shows the ancient city of Gordion, located about 70 km southwest of the Turkish capital Ankara. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories