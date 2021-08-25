Languages

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Pelicans seen in Mogan lake near Ankara, Turkey

(Xinhua) 09:46, August 25, 2021

Pelicans are seen in Mogan lake near Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 23, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)


