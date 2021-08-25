Home>>
Pelicans seen in Mogan lake near Ankara, Turkey
(Xinhua) 09:46, August 25, 2021
Pelicans are seen in Mogan lake near Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 23, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
