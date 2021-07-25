Home>>
Stork flies over Mogan Lake in Ankara, Turkey
(Xinhua) 13:08, July 25, 2021
A stork flies near Mogan Lake in Ankara, Turkey, on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
