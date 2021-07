Livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha Festival in Ankara

Xinhua) 13:18, July 14, 2021

Cows are seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha Festival in Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

