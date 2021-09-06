Home>>
Runners take part in Color Run in Istanbul, Turkey
(Xinhua) 08:52, September 06, 2021
Runners take part in the Color Run in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sept. 5, 2021. Color Run, one of the most colorful sports events in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, was held on Sunday with the participation of 1,250 runners. (Photo by Osman Orsal/Xinhua)
