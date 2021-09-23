Home>>
Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:43, September 23, 2021
HONG KONG, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 12,169.
A total of 36 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.
Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.42 million people, or 65.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.02 million are fully vaccinated.
