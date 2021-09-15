Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

September 15, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally of confirmed infections in Hong Kong to 12,149.

Over the past two weeks, altogether 41 cases were detected, which were all imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, some 4.36 million people, or 64.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.86 million have been fully vaccinated.

