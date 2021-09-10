Lantern show held in HK to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Ecns.cn) 16:49, September 10, 2021

Residents visit a lantern show displayed at the Hysan Place in the Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, September 9, 2021. The lantern show was held as a prelude for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival falling on Sept. 21 this year. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Zhihua)

