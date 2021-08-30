Retired Jumbo bus shuttles at Hong Kong to promote conservation

Ecns.cn) 15:35, August 30, 2021

A retired Jumbo bus parks at roadside, attracting people to take photos at Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, Aug. 14, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chi Wa)

An antique double-decker Jumbo bus shuttled the streets of Hong Kong recently. Manufactured in 1979, the 42-year-old antique bus was put up for sale to private antique car fans by tender in 2017. The bus has undergone a series of refurbishment and inspection by the Transport Department before it can be driven on the streets of Hong Kong. The owner of the bus hoped to bring the public close contact with the bus and promote conservation culture.

