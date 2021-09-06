Chinese astronauts answer HK students questions from space

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:10, September 06, 2021

Chinese astronauts on board the Tiangong space station have a real-time video dialogue with Hong Kong students on Sept 3, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

About 300 students, teachers and scientists in Hong Kong got a rare chance on Friday to hold a live call with three Chinese astronauts who are currently in outer space on board the Tiangong space station, and some leading Chinese aerospace experts in Beijing.

The three crew members - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, answered questions about their experience in space. They also showed to the students how to conduct experiments, exercise, and drink water in a weightless environment.

In the live call, aerospace experts in Beijing also shared their insights and feelings of China's manned space exploration development, and answered questions regarding the construction, launch and operation of the country's space station.

The experts included Yang Liwei, the first Chinese astronaut to enter outer space, and Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China's manned space program.

The event was co-hosted by the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the HKSAR Government and the China Manned Space Agency.

