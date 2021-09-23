China's Olympic silver medalist Liu eyes canoe gold in Paris 2024

XI'AN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- With two Tokyo Olympic silver medals, Chinese canoeist Liu Hao is eyeing gold at Paris 2024 after winning the men's canoe double 1,000m at China's 14th National Games on Thursday.

In Yangling of Shaanxi Province, Liu and his Olympic partner Zheng Pengfei finished first in three minutes and 35.185 seconds, beating the Zhejiang team by 3.390 seconds.

"I have given my all in Tokyo. The lack of systematic training during the 21 days quarantine affected my performance today," said Liu who also claimed the silver of the men's canoe single 1,000m at Tokyo 2020.

In Tokyo, Cuban pair of Serguey Torres and Fernando Jorge edged Liu/Zheng by 0.203 seconds to win the trophy, although the Chinese duo led most of the way in the final.

"The Tokyo experience was regretful. The goal at the Paris Olympics is a gold medal which we should have won one month ago," said Liu.

