Tang beats Asian record holder Xie for men's 200m gold at National Games

Xinhua) 10:12, September 23, 2021

XI'AN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Tang Xingqiang sprinted to a surprising victory over Asian record holder Xie Zhenye in the men's 200m at China's National Games here on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Tang surpassed Xie in the last 50 meters and crossed the finish line in a personal best time of 20.39 seconds to win the gold medal for Fujian.

Xie, the winner of both 100m and 200m in the last edition of the Games, finished with a silver medal for Zhejiang in 20.43 seconds, and was followed by Sheng Chao from Jiangsu in 20.48 seconds.

"I did not expect what just happened. I suffered a low ebb in 2017, but my coach and a lot of people have supported and encouraged me all the time, and this gold is for them," said an emotional Tang afterwards.

Tang also mentioned Su Bingtian, after the sprint icon said that Chinese athletes need more understanding and patience after his victory in the men's 100m on Tuesday.

"I cried when I heard his words at yesterday's press conference. What he said is what I experienced in recent years. We can bounce back from low moments if there is enough care from the outside," said Tang.

As members of China's national 4x100m relay team, Tang and Xie teamed up with Su and Wu Zhiqiang to finish fourth in 37.79 seconds at Tokyo 2020.

Xie said he has not fully recovered from his injury, adding that he is glad to see more promising sprinters emerging in China besides Su and himself.

"I am disappointed for failing to defend the title. Today's result means Chinese athletes have been progressing these years. I will fight for the next National Games," said Xie, who broke the Asian men's 200m record in 19.88s in 2019.

