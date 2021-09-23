MVP Wu Qian buries 12 three-pointers in Zhejiang's win at National Games

Xinhua) 10:25, September 23, 2021

TONGCHUAN, China, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhejiang guard Wu Qian made 12 three-pointers to score 40 points in an 86-63 win over Shandong, as Zhejiang secured a semifinal berth in the men's U22 basketball competition of the National Games here on Wednesday.

Last season's MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), Wu shot 12 from 17 from behind the arc, while his teammates only managed 1 from 28 three-pointers in the 40-minute match.

With a 2-0 record in Group B, Zhejiang advances into the semis, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the final four.

CBA All-Star guard Guo Ailun had 30 points and teammate Zhang Zhenlin added 28 for Liaoning's 124-69 win over Hubei to top Group A.

Guangdong played with its youth squad for most of the 94-64 victory over Tianjin, who shot below 30 percent in the field, scoring only 20 points in the first two quarters.

Guangdong and Zhejiang will now face off in the last round of matches to decide the winner of Group B.

Host Shaanxi overcame Beijing 75-65 in a morning game to have a clear chance to advance, as it will face winless Hubei on Thursday, while Beijing will challenge powerhouse Liaoning in the last round. Both Shaanxi and Beijing have one win and one loss.

