Ghanaian university praises China's aid in education, health sectors

Xinhua) 10:33, September 23, 2021

ACCRA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Ghanaian university whose infrastructure is aided by the Chinese government praised China for its support to the West African country's education and health sectors.

Speaking to Xinhua in an interview, John Owusu Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), said that Chinese support for Ghana's health and education sectors has been transformative.

The Chinese government funded the construction on the first phase of UHAS's infrastructure project and handed it over to the Ghanaian government in 2015, while the second phase of the China-aided project began construction on September 10 this year.

"International partnerships are things that we will live with for a very long time. And it is good to have good partnerships around the world, and China has been one of the best partners of Ghana," he stated.

Gyapong described the second phase of the university infrastructure as a monumental leap for the school with high prospects for its development.

Gyapong said UHAS would consider partnerships between the school of nursing and midwifery with some institutions in China in the future.

Adu Osei, medical biochemistry and molecular biology student in UHAS, described the project under construction as mind-blowing.

"I say a big thanks to the Chinese government for showing such heartfelt support for my university," Osei added.

