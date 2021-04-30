Ghana cautions nationals about traveling to COVID-19 hotspots

ACCRA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Ghanaian health authorities cautioned nationals here Thursday about traveling to countries identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

An advisory from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said Ghanaians should either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with high COVID-19 infection rates.

"In the face of the alarming rate of COVID-19 infections in some countries around the world, including Asia and South America, the GHS wishes to advise the public to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with exceedingly high COVID-19 infection rates," said the advisory.

Health officials at the Kotoka International Airport had alerted authorities last weekend of the upsurge in confirmed COVID-19 infections among travelers arriving in the country.

