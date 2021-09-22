Railway trips near 35 mln in China during holiday

Xinhua) 16:58, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Some 34.99 million railway passenger trips were made in China during the four-day travel rush for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, official data showed Wednesday.

From Sept. 18 to 21, the average number of daily railway passenger trips reached nearly 8.75 million, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Passenger trips peaked at 10.48 million on Sunday, the company said.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 21 this year, is a traditional festival symbolizing family reunions.

