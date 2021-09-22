How is Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated at China's National Games?

Xinhua) 09:38, September 22, 2021

XI'AN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Over 17,000 spectators let out thunderous cheers and applause as Su Bingtian, the Asian men's 100m record holder, sprinted to the finish line in the Xi'an Olympic Center Stadium here on Tuesday.

Representing Guangdong, Su bagged his first ever title at China's National Games in 9.95 seconds, and his breakthrough in the quadrennial event was made sweeter as it arrived on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most celebrated traditional holidays in China.

"This is a dream come true for me. I hope to use my performance here as a Mid-Autumn Festival gift to everyone," Su said after the sprint.

Also on Tuesday, paddlers Ma Long and Fan Zhendong, representing Beijing and Guangdong respectively, put on their first head-to-head after the Tokyo Olympic men's singles final in the National Games team final. Fan avenged his defeat in the Olympic final by edging Ma in full sets and elevated Guangdong to the top of the podium.

In a festival representing family reunions, the implication was spread around every corner of the Games.

When Hong Kong archer Lam Shuk Ching figured out that a certain word meant "bravo" in the Shaanxi dialect, everyone burst into laughter.

This was an activity promoting exchanges between athletes from Hong Kong, Macao and hosts Shaanxi on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival, as they gathered to learn paper-cutting, facial makeup painting and watch Qinqiang dances.

"I usually spend the day with my family, but this year is different. I am here with my teammates and fellow athletes from all parts of China, which makes the occasion special," said Au Chi Kun, manager of the Macao track and field team.

"Happy Mid-Autumn Festival," volunteers dressed in Hanfu, the traditional clothing of China's Han ethnic group, said to every passer-by in the Media Village.

Various activities, including a barbecue and gala, were staged in the Village to entertain journalists in the evening.

However, Fan Xin, a staff member working in one of three nucleic acid test points in the Village, could not enjoy the show while on duty.

The test points run from 6am to midnight every day. After being collected, samples are transferred to agencies every one hour. Fan revealed that around 1,500 samples are collected in the Village every day.

In the Village's medical center, staff were rehearsing a dance program that they would perform on Tuesday evening.

Operated by a medical team of 34 doctors and nurses from a Xi'an hospital, the medical center is responsible for undertaking basic medical checks.

"It feels like a mini-hospital," said Jin Hangjun, head of the medical center. "Our doctors come from medical, surgical and several other departments. We can cover most of the checks and treatment."

Staff in the medical center have conducted treatment on more than 700 people since arriving in the Village on August 24.

"Safeguarding everyone's security is our priority, and entertainment should come second for us," said Jin.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)