Gong Lijiao claims 4th straight women's shot put title at China's National Games

Xinhua) 09:49, September 21, 2021

XI'AN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Gong Lijiao marked her fourth straight win in the women's shot put at China's National Games on Monday.

Gong, who delivered China's first Olympic gold in field events at Tokyo 2020, threw 19.88 meters in the fourth round to secure the gold for Hebei Province.

"Winning four championships in a row is great. I hope there will be a fifth," said Gong. "I have not trained systematically after the Olympic Games, I didn't throw beyond 20m today, and I felt a little disappointed with it."

Gong's national teammate Song Jiayuan clinched the silver for Shanghai in 19.76 meters, with the bronze going to Zhang Linru of Hebei.

Song set a personal best of 19.76 in the fifth attempt, which gave Gong, the leading favorite of the event, some pressure before the competition was rounded out with each shot putter completing six attempts.

"It's the first time I felt pressure at the National Games. I think it's a good thing for China's athletics since we need more talented young players like Song," Gong said.

The 24-years-old Song ranked fifth with 19.14m at Tokyo 2020.

Gong set her personal best twice and won her first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. The 32-year-old is now looking forward to her fifth Olympic Games three years from now in Paris.

"I waited five years for Tokyo 2020. There are just three years away from Paris 2024, and I want to be there," Gong said.

