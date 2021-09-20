Two-time Olympic boxing medalist Li Qian snatches gold at China's National Games
YULIN, China, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Veteran boxer Li Qian from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region won the women's middleweight final at China's National Games here on Sunday.
Li, a silver medalist at Tokyo 2020 and bronze medalist at Rio 2016, dominated all three rounds with better foot movement and hand speed, defeating Wang Lina from Heilongjiang Province with a 5-0 unanimous decision.
Wang had been Li's sparring partner in the Chinese national boxing team when Li was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.
Li, 31, said the experience at Tokyo 2020 has made her stronger, despite losing her final to Britain's Lauren Price.
"I was so proud of (Li) Qian, who's like a sister to me, when she stood on the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Games," said Wang.
Li, who took the silver at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, revealed that her next goal is to claim a gold medal at next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
