Team United beats Jiangsu to reach women's football semis at National Games

Xinhua) 12:20, September 19, 2021

XI'AN, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Team United, composed of Chinese national players competing at the Tokyo Olympics, came from behind to beat Jiangsu 2-1 in the second round of China's 14th National Games women's football group stage and advance to the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Jiangsu held a solid defense at the beginning of the game, and after 32 minutes, Jin Kun broke through at high speed and scored for Jiangsu on a counter-attack.

In the 64th minute, Miao Siwen earned Team United a penalty after being tripped in the box. Wang Shuang, who once played for French club Paris Saint-Germain, stepped up to level the scores.

Xiao Yuyi met Wang's free-kick and scored the winner after 86 minutes for Team United, which qualified for the semifinals after winning two games in a row.

"We should learn to face difficulties, and enjoy the happiness of life," said Shui Qingxia, head coach of Team United, adding that pressure is a part of life for the team.

Also on Saturday, Shandong lost to Shanghai 2-0, Beijing beat Sichuan 1-0, and Shaanxi edged Liaoning 3-1 on penalties after the two sides had played out a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

