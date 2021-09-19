Kuok Kin Hang wins first-ever medal for Macao at China's National Games

Xinhua) 12:18, September 19, 2021

XI'AN, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Macao karateka Kuok Kin Hang made history here on Saturday, delivering the Special Administrative Region's first ever medal at China's National Games in the men's karate.

Kuok, a gold medalist at the 2013 East Asian Games, beat Song Zhengwang from Zhejiang Province to claim the bronze in the men's kata (routine) event.

This is the first time that a Macao athlete has stepped on the National Games podium since the region made its debut at China's quadrennial multi-sport event in 2001.

"I'm glad to take this honor. It's a special moment for Macao sports. It means that Macao athletes can do something on this big stage," said Kuok.

The 28-year-old was close to winning a medal at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, where he lost to South Korea's Park Hee-hun in the men's karate kata competition.

"I kept pushing myself and didn't eat too much since yesterday. It's my first time competing at the National Games, and I was hungry to win a medal for my team," he said.

"I'm so glad to compete with other Chinese competitors on such a huge stage, since I haven't had any events outside Macao because of the pandemic," Kuok added.

