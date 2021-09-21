Su Bingtian aims for first title at China's National Games

Xinhua) 09:47, September 21, 2021

Su Bingtian reacts after qualifying for the men's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on August 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

XI'AN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Star sprinter Su Bingtian made easy work of qualification for the men's 100m final at China's National Games here on Monday.

Su, the first Chinese to qualify for the Olympic men's 100m final at Tokyo 2020, crossed the finish line first in 10.05 seconds in the semifinal. Thousands of spectators came to the Xi'an Olympic Center Stadium to cheer for the 32-year-old Olympic hero.

"I am at my best. I was competing against myself, just like I did in Tokyo. I hope I can break the 10s barrier in the final," Su said.

As the reigning Asian record holder in 9.83 seconds, Su has never won a title at the National Games, finishing twice consecutively as the runner-up in 2013 and 2017.

"Of course my goal is to win the gold, but I think it will be the most competitive final in the history of the National Games, and I have to stay very concentrated," added Su.

Su's biggest competitor in the final is the defending champion Xie Zhenye, who claimed the men's 100m and 200m golds in 2017.

"It is no doubt that he is at his peak, but it'll be very fun for me to challenge him," said Xie.

