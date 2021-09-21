"Peace Mission 2021" held in Orenburg, Russia

China Military Online) 10:34, September 21, 2021

The opening ceremony of the "Peace Mission 2021," a counter-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, is held at the training range in Orenburg, Russia on Sept. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Mei Shixiong)

