China to help countries in need build capacity, improve people's lives: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:59, September 18, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China will help countries in need build capacity and improve the lives of their people.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video link.
In the next three years, China will provide 1,000 training opportunities in poverty alleviation for other SCO countries, open 10 Luban Workshops, and launch 30 cooperation projects in such areas as health, poverty relief, culture and education under the framework of the Silk Road Community Building Initiative, he said.
"This will help countries in need build capacity and improve the lives of their people," Xi said.
