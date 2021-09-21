China supports Russian people in choosing development path: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:46, September 21, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- As a comprehensive strategic partner of coordination, China will, as always, firmly support the Russian people in choosing their own development path and Russia in making new achievements and realizing development and rejuvenation under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian's remarks came after the preliminary results of the Russian State Duma elections, which were held from September 17 to 19, showed that the United Russia party is in the lead.

Zhao said that the State Duma elections are a major event in Russia's politics, and the election results reflect the will of the Russian people.

After Russia's new State Duma is elected, China will work with Russia to deepen cooperation between the two legislatures, promote inter-party exchanges and continuously enrich China-Russia relations in the new era, Zhao stressed.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)