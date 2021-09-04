China, Russia vow to uphold correct view on WWII

Xinhua) 12:40, September 04, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian foreign ministers sent messages respectively to an event on Friday to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

In his message to the event at the Dongning Fortress Museum in the city of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will stand with the international community, including Russia, to uphold the correct view on World War II, maintain the current international order, and practice true multilateralism.

He said the two heads of state had stressed the importance of China-Russia coordination in safeguarding historical truth. The people of China and Russia and the peace-loving people of the rest of the world will not allow erroneous regressive behaviors.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia and China resolutely condemn behaviors to distort historical facts and results of WWII.

Lavrov said the friendship and mutual support between the two countries will promote the rapid development of bilateral ties and safeguard world peace and security.

The Battle of Dongning Fortress was the last battle of WWII, and was an important witness to how the Chinese and Russian people fought shoulder-to-shoulder.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)