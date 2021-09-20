Home>>
China's motorcycle sales rise in January-August period
(Xinhua) 10:04, September 20, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's motorcycle manufacturers reported an increase in sales in the first eight months of the year, industry data showed.
Motorcycle sales reached 13.33 million units in the January-August period, rising 21.42 percent year on year, according to the China Chamber of Commerce for Motorcycle.
In August alone, sales of motorcycles dipped 0.26 percent from a year ago to 1.68 million units.
China saw an increase in motorcycle exports last month. About 705,300 units of motorcycles were exported in August, up 4.33 percent year on year. The export value of the vehicles amounted to 457 million U.S. dollars, an increase of 21.64 percent.
