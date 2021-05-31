People participate in Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride in Washington

Xinhua) 11:03, May 31, 2021

People participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 30, 2021. Motorcyclists descended on the nation's capital on Sunday to join the annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride to commemorate the Memorial Day. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)