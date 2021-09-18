70 years of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan celebrated with marathon, kite painting and more

The Pakistan Embassy, in coordination with the Tianjin Municipal Government, organized a China-Pakistan Friendship Marathon in Tianjin on Friday.

Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, and Luan Jianzhang, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Tianjin Municipal Government, inaugurated the event together. Hundreds of Pakistani and Chinese nationals participated in the marathon, with live music performances and kites painted with the two nations’ flags flying under the sky in sunny, bright weather.

The event was part of celebrations marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. “We want to pass on this sentiment of friendship to our younger and newer generation,” said Ambassador Moin ul Haque in an interview with People’s Daily Online.

Watch the video to find out more about the two nations’ bonds as conveyed through the cultural festivities.

