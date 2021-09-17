China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran to strengthen coordination on Afghan issue
DUSHANBE, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials from China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran agreed on Thursday to step up communication and coordination on the Afghan issue.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Rasoul Mousavi reached the consensus at an informal meeting on Afghanistan in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.
Wang said that it is necessary for the four countries to strengthen communication and coordination, make unanimous voices, exert positive influence, and play a constructive role in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.
Countries in the region expect the new Afghan government to be inclusive, anti-terrorist, and friendly to neighbors, he stressed.
