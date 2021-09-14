Pakistan may learn from China's experience in building special economic zones: PM

September 14, 2021

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C, Rear) witnesses a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between China and Pakistan in Gwadar, Pakistan, on July 5, 2021. (Pakistani Press Information Department/Handout via Xinhua)

According to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, China has provided considerable assistance in the area of building special economic zones. As an important trading partner, China is instrumental in promoting Pakistani entrepreneurial development, as well as creating the conducive business environment and enhancing investment attractiveness.

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said here on Monday that his country has a lot to learn from China's experience in industrial development and the construction of special economic zones.

Pakistan has a huge potential in small and medium enterprises and Chinese entrepreneurs can play an important part in their growth, said the prime minister during a forum here, which was also attended by representatives of Chinese companies in Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (1st L) unveils project plates during a groundbreaking ceremony of several projects in Gwadar, Pakistan, on July 5, 2021. (Pakistani Press Information Department/Handout via Xinhua)

Khan said that the government has been trying to improve the business environment, creating incentives to investors.

Special measures are being adopted to remove hurdles being faced by the Chinese investors in Pakistan, he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said at the forum that China is keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan to accomplish a great achievement in trade.

