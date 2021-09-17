Home>>
1st Int'l Summit on BDS Applications opens in C China
(Xinhua) 09:06, September 17, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2021 shows the first International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. The First International Summit on BDS Applications opened Thursday with the theme "BDS serves the world, application fuels the future." (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.