1st Int'l Summit on BDS Applications opens in C China

Xinhua) 09:06, September 17, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2021 shows the first International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. The First International Summit on BDS Applications opened Thursday with the theme "BDS serves the world, application fuels the future." (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

