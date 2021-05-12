Languages

BDS helps to develop smart agriculture in N China

(Xinhua) 09:17, May 12, 2021

A staff member fills an unmanned transplanter with rice seedlings in a smart agriculture demonstration zone administered by Hongwei Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 11, 2021. Equipped with a self-driving system based on the Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), the smart transplanter can independently finish rice transplanting, avoid obstacles and turn around when needed. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


