China honors young Paralympic athletes with medals
(Xinhua) 08:54, September 08, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) and the All-China Youth Federation have decided to award May Fourth Medals to young athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in recognition of their outstanding performances.
A total of 32 athletes and 13 teams were honored, according to the CYLC Central Committee on Tuesday.
During the Paralympic Games, which closed on Sunday, Chinese athletes won 96 gold medals and 207 medals in total.
