Paralympics Day 12: China tops medal tally with 207, including 96 golds
TOKYO, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- As the Tokyo Paralympic Games comes to an end on Sunday, China claimed three more golds and another silver on the last competition day to finish atop the medal tally with 207 medals, including 96 golds.
Li Chaoyan won the men's marathon T45 for his second time since the Rio Paralympics and set a new Paralympic record of 2:25:50. Zhang Yong finished second in the men's marathon T54.
Cheng Hefang defeated Oktila Leani Ratri of Indonesia in the badminton women's singles SL4 final 3-1.
Mai Jianpeng/Qu Zimo notched gold in the badminton men's doubles WH, beating South Korean pair Kim Jung-jun/Lee Dong-seop in straight sets in the final.
In women's sitting volleyball, China lost to defending champion the United States 3-1 (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19), finishing second again since the Rio Games.
Heather Erickson scored a game-high 21 points for the United States, while Kathryn Holloway added 20. Xu Yixiao scored a team-high 20 points for China.
After 12 days of excitement and inspiration, China collected a total of 207 medals, with 96 golds, 60 silvers and 51 bronzes, finishing atop the medal tally for five Games in a row.
