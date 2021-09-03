World record holder Wei Meng wins women's skeet at China's National Games

XI'AN, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- World record holder Wei Meng survived a duel with Zhang Donglian to win the women's skeet gold at China's 14th National Games on Friday.

Wei, who represents Shandong at the National Games, won the competition with 58 hits. Zhang Donglian of Jiangxi, a former Asian Games winner, took the silver medal with 53 hits.

Huang Sixue, who had a strong start missing only two of her first 25 shots, pocketed the bronze medal with 45 hits from 50 attempts.

"It was difficult for me today. Because of the quarantine after the Olympics, I had nearly a month off without training, so I felt kind of anxious about this event," Wei told Xinhua after the event.

"I'm satisfied with my performance in the final," added Wei, who claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. "I will take a short rest, so that I'll be more devoted to future events."

In the men's event, Wei's teammate Han Xu took gold with 52 hits.

The opening ceremony of the National Games takes place on September 15.

