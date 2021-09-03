We Are China

Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sept. 2

Xinhua) 09:14, September 03, 2021

China's Yin Menglu competes during the women's singles WH1 match of badminton event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)