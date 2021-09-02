Para swimmer Zheng Tao wins China's 500th gold at Summer Paralympics

Xinhua) 09:09, September 02, 2021

TOKYO, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Zheng Tao won China's 500th gold medal since 1984 at the Summer Paralympics here on Wednesday after a narrow victory in the men's 50m freestyle S5 with a new Paralympic record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Third-time Paralympian Zheng pocketed the 66th gold for Team China at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in 30.31 seconds, beating his teammate Yuan Weiyi and Wang Lichao who won the silver and bronze respectively.

"I went all out with no regrets as this is my last race at Tokyo 2020. I think this was one of my best races ever," the 30-year-old said.

Yuan, who finished his first Paralympic trip after winning the silver in 31.11 seconds, said: "I have won the gold, silver and also bronze in my first Paralymics here, which is already out of my expectation."

"But my goal here was to have the best results in my career. I was a little bit nervous and didn't make some breakthrough, but I am still very satisfied," the 21-year-old added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)