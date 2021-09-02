Para swimmer Zheng Tao wins China's 500th gold at Summer Paralympics
TOKYO, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Zheng Tao won China's 500th gold medal since 1984 at the Summer Paralympics here on Wednesday after a narrow victory in the men's 50m freestyle S5 with a new Paralympic record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Third-time Paralympian Zheng pocketed the 66th gold for Team China at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in 30.31 seconds, beating his teammate Yuan Weiyi and Wang Lichao who won the silver and bronze respectively.
"I went all out with no regrets as this is my last race at Tokyo 2020. I think this was one of my best races ever," the 30-year-old said.
Yuan, who finished his first Paralympic trip after winning the silver in 31.11 seconds, said: "I have won the gold, silver and also bronze in my first Paralymics here, which is already out of my expectation."
"But my goal here was to have the best results in my career. I was a little bit nervous and didn't make some breakthrough, but I am still very satisfied," the 21-year-old added.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Highlights of mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone R3-SH1 final at Tokyo Paralympic Games
- China wins men's T38 class long jump final of athletics event at Tokyo Paralympic Games
- China's four-time Paralympian Chen fights for people standing behind her
- Day 7 Paralympics: China wins 8 more golds with 5 in athletics to remain atop medal standings
- An unseen journey as a goalball athlete
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.