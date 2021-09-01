China's four-time Paralympian Chen fights for people standing behind her

China's Chen Fengqing celebrates after a successful defense during the preliminary round of women's goalball against the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on August 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

With the support of her team and family, four-time Paralympian Chen Fengqing hopes that it can be fourth time lucky.

TOKYO, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Three-time Paralympic silver medalist Chen Fengqing hopes that it can be fourth time lucky for her after the Chinese women's goalball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The 36-year-old is considered the soul of the team. Asked about what motivated her to fight for 18 years on the court with high competitiveness, her answer was quite simple but sweet: "My coach, superiors and my family have tried their best to support me, and I have no reason to give up."

SUPPORT FROM THE TEAM

Chen recalled that her coaches and team officials supported and cared about her since she started her goalball career in 2003.

"I've had to face some difficulties because of my poor eyesight, but she has made my life easier," she said of her current coach Tang Quan.

According to Chen, Tang is more than a mentor who gives her guidance on goalball. She is also like a friend and a family member who always gives her a hand when in need.

Since she became a mother, Chen received even more care from her team. Team officials understood her situation and often asked her husband to come to see her in the training center together with their children.

Chen Fengqing (front) defends during the match. (Xinhua/Zhang Jinjia)

SUPPORT FROM FAMILY

For Chen, her husband is her strongest supporter.

Every time that Chen leaves home for training, the tasks fall on her husband's shoulders to take care of their children.

"Of course, I miss my kids very much, especially when I finish training at the end of a day," said Chen, who looks tough but is soft at heart.

"I am very grateful to my husband, who is taking care of two children by himself," she said. "I know it's really difficult for him."

Chen admitted she hasn't been away from home for such a long time since she had her first child.

"Fortunately, we do video calls every day, and even several times a day sometimes," she said.

Chen and her teammates haven't been back home for nearly a year since they gathered to prepare for the Tokyo Paralympics. Only video calls are available to keep them in touch with their families every day.

"Thanks to my family, friends, teammates and team officials," said Chen. "Without them, I would have never been here."

