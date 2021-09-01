We Are China

Highlights of mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone R3-SH1 final at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 15:58, September 01, 2021

Players compete during the mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone R3-SH1 final of shooting event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)