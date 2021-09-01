Home>>
China wins men's T38 class long jump final of athletics event at Tokyo Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 15:37, September 01, 2021
Gold medalist Zhu Dening (C) of China, silver medalist Zhong Huanghao (L) of China and bronze medalist Jose Gregorio Lemos Rivas of Colombia pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the men's T38 class long jump final of athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
