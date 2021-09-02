Home>>
China's Shi Yiting wins women's T36 class 100m final gold medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 09:40, September 02, 2021
Shi Yiting of China celebrates after the women's T36 class 100m final of athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
