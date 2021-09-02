Highlights of 100m breaststroke SB11 final of swimming at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 09:42, September 02, 2021

Yang Bozun (L) of China reacts with Edgaras Matakas of Lithuania after the men's 100m breaststroke SB11 final of swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

