Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sept. 5
(Xinhua) 09:35, September 06, 2021
Qu Zimo (L top)/Mai Jianpeng (R top) of China compete during the badminton men's doubles WH1-WH2 gold medal match against Kim Jung Jun/Lee Dong Seop of South Korea at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Photos
