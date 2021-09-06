Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sept. 5

Xinhua) 09:35, September 06, 2021

Qu Zimo (L top)/Mai Jianpeng (R top) of China compete during the badminton men's doubles WH1-WH2 gold medal match against Kim Jung Jun/Lee Dong Seop of South Korea at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

