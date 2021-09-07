Home>>
Oceanographic research vessel makes its maiden voyage from Guangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 08:37, September 07, 2021
The Shiyan-6 comprehensive scientific research ship sails in the Pearl River, Sept. 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Shiyan-6, a comprehensive scientific research vessel under the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, began its maiden voyage from the Xinzhou wharf in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on Monday. The maiden voyage will carry out multidisciplinary comprehensive observation in the Pearl River Estuary and the northern area of the South China Sea.
